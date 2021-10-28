Win Stuff
USM Children’s Center hosts trick-or-treating event Wednesday

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This morning, the Eagle Walk at the University of Southern Mississippi turned into a trick-or-treating tunnel for kids who attend the Children’s Center for Communication and Development.

Every year, USM hosts an opportunity for the young kids to trick or treat at booths set up by different departments.

It’s a safe and welcoming way for kids with special needs to enjoy the Halloween tradition.

“We’re really lucky that the university allowed us to have it here at the Eagle Walk, with Seymour and all the offices really showed up and made their booths spectacular and just really special for the kids,” said Sarah Myers, director of the Children’s Center for Communication and Development. “So we’re so grateful that the university embraces the children’s center and the families across the state that have children with special needs.”

The center is a non-profit that provides free communicative and developmental services to infants, toddlers, preschoolers and their families.

