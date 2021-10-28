UPDATE: MDHS official says new P-EBT cards are coming

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - New Pandemic-EBT cards are in the process of being delivered.

Mark Jones, the chief communications officer for the Mississippi Department of Human Services, said there are still some families in Perry County and Richton that are waiting for new cards. He said they should have them in seven - 10 days.

Jones also said that if a family has recently moved, they need to call the center to change their address. He said the cards do not forward in the mail. This is to prevent fraud.

Parents can find more answers to their P-EBT card questions on this site.

