Truth Church sets goal to feed 5,000 people

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A church in Hattiesburg is asking for your help with their holiday feeding project.

Truth Church in Hattiesburg has set a goal to feed 5,000 people in December. They are calling it Project 5K.

Davontae Washington, the outreach pastor, said they were inspired by the Bible.

“Everybody that was there, the ones who were fed, the disciples who were helping to do the feeding, everybody in that scenario in this situation had their faith impacted by what occurred there or by the miracle that Jesus performed when he fed the five thousand,” said Washington.

If you’d like to help them by volunteering or donating, you can contact Washington at 601-913-8450.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.