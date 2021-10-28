Tim’s Two Cents: Hattiesburg High football coach Tony Vance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg High School head football coach Tony Vance.

Vance is in his 24th year of coaching, including the past nine at the helm of the Tigers.

Hattiesburg earned a berth in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football playoffs in each of Vance’s first six seasons.

The Tigers reached the state championship game for the first time since 1998 when Vance guided them to a Class 5A South State title in 2017.

Vance has gone 69-42 in nine-plus seasons at Hattiesburg, including a 37-4 record between 2016-18.

The Tigers (4-5, 4-1 Region 3-5A) started the 2021 season 0-4 after a brutal opening schedule that featured four consecutive weeks of Class 6A competition. Hattiesburg has rebounded, winning four-of-five Region 3-5A games.

HHS faces defending Class 5A state champion West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday before closing out the regular-season schedule with the annual throwdown with Laurel High School in the “Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug” game.

Vance talks about the 2021 season unfolding, watching his team grow up and the importance of the final two, regular-season games.

