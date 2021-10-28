Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tim’s Two Cents: Hattiesburg High football coach Tony Vance

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Hattiesburg High School football coach Tony Vance.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Hattiesburg High School head football coach Tony Vance.

Vance is in his 24th year of coaching, including the past nine at the helm of the Tigers.

Hattiesburg earned a berth in the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football playoffs in each of Vance’s first six seasons.

The Tigers reached the state championship game for the first time since 1998 when Vance guided them to a Class 5A South State title in 2017.

Vance has gone 69-42 in nine-plus seasons at Hattiesburg, including a 37-4 record between 2016-18.

The Tigers (4-5, 4-1 Region 3-5A) started the 2021 season 0-4 after a brutal opening schedule that featured four consecutive weeks of Class 6A competition. Hattiesburg has rebounded, winning four-of-five Region 3-5A games.

HHS faces defending Class 5A state champion West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday before closing out the regular-season schedule with the annual throwdown with Laurel High School in the “Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug” game.

Vance talks about the 2021 season unfolding, watching his team grow up and the importance of the final two, regular-season games.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified Robert R. Oswalt, 29, as the prime suspect.
Suspect identified in vending machine, coin laundry break-ins
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning

Latest News

PRCC goalkeeper Maddux Francis earned national accolades with the NJCAA "Goalkeeper of the...
PRCC’s Francis named NJCAA ‘Goalkeeper of the Week’
Dr. Noel Mann is a professor of chemistry and physical sciences at William Carey University....
71-year-old WCU professor wins bronze at Huntsman World Senior Games
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Bay Springs, Taylorsville play for top spot in region 4-1A
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Bay Springs, Taylorsville play for top spot in region 4-1A