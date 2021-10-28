Win Stuff
Three Texas men accused of using stolen pickup truck to break into Jackson County ATM

The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of money, left the truck at another apartment...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Texas men are accused of using a stolen pickup truck to break into an ATM in Jackson County early Wednesday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says surveillance video from Citizens Bank on Lemoyne Boulevard in St. Martin shows a pickup truck back up to the ATM around 4:30 a.m. Ezell says 36-year-old Jamarlon Butler, 33-year-old Jermaine Stambler, and Christopher Wilson all from Houston, Texas, were inside the truck.

Deputies learned the truck used to bust into the cash machine was actually stolen from a nearby apartment complex. The suspects reportedly took an unknown amount of money, left the truck at another apartment complex, and headed toward Louisiana.

However, the sheriff said several hours later, Louisiana Police stopped a black Cadillac driven by one of the men. He and the two others were identified and arrested.

The three men are in Lake Charles, Louisiana awaiting extraction to Jackson County on motor vehicle theft, and commercial burglary charges.

