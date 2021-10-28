PRCC’s Francis named NJCAA ‘Goalkeeper of the Week’

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College goalkeeper Maddux Francis added yet another honor to his a his collection after being selected as the National Junior College Athletic Association ‘Goalkeeper of the Week” for the second time this year.

Francis landed the award after being perfect between the posts last week for the third-ranked Pearl River (11-0-2), collecting shutouts against Meridian and Copiah-Lincoln community colleges.

In the 2-0 win over Meridian, the Poplarville native turned away the three shots that came his way. Francis also saved five shots in the Wildcats’ 4-0 defeat of Copiah-Lincoln.

The goalkeeper has made 44 saves and allowed just three goals this season.

In addition to his two NJCAA weekly honors, Francis has claimed four Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Goalkeeper of the Week” awards.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at 1 p.m. Monday, traveling to Mobile, Ala., to take on Mobile University’s junior varsity squad.

Pearl River then turns its attention to Saturday, where the Wildcats will meet the Hinds Community College-Jones College winner in a MACCC/Region 23 semifinal match.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.