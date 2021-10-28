Pass Christian teen dies after hard-fought battle with cancer

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian teen whose story has been shared around the country has died.

Abby Bosarge died early Thursday morning after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Her mother made the heartbreaking announcement, saying:

Abby died at 5:00 am in her own room surrounded by loved ones. It was not an easy passing. She fought it to the very end. But her suffering is finally over. Thank you so much for your unwavering support during the unthinkable. Please continue to pray for our family. The world is a much darker place for us now and we will never be the same again.

Abby was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a very aggressive form of cancer, in June 2020. Since that time, Abby’s bright spirit never dimmed, shining through to everyone around her. Through her mom’s posts, nearly 14,000 people followed the teenager’s fight on Facebook.

In the summer, Abby told WLOX that she wanted to live every day like it’s her last and was marking things off her bucket list.

“There’s some you may think are very silly, but most of them are nostalgic,” she explained. “I wanted to bake for my grandparents and great-grandma. I wanted to see an Orlando Pride soccer game.”

In recent months, she was able to do those things and more, including having her dream wedding.

Being able to do those things and being surrounded by the love and support of so many people helped keep Abby going longer than doctors thought she would. Even during the tough times, she says it’s better to focus on the positive than to let the negative weigh you down.

“Despite what people tell you, just hold on. If you just keep trying and hold on tight to even a slither of hope that you have left, just keep going every day. Live every day like it could be your last, but also have hope that it may not be,” she said.

In the spring, she was able to have a one-on-one chat with her favorite soccer player, Orlando Pride star Abby Wambach. She got a surprise call from some of the cast of her favorite show, “The Office.” More recently, she went to Disney World and got to see musician Harry Styles perform in concert.

Earlier this year, just weeks before Abby was slated to graduate from high school, doctors told her mother they didn’t think she was going to make it. Wanting her to still have a high school graduation, several of Abby’s friends, teachers and administrators made the nearly seven hour drive to Texas, where Abby was receiving treatment, to surprise her with a special commencement ceremony.

Shortly after the announcement that Abby had died, hundreds of comments began flooding the Abby’s Army Facebook group paying tribute to her.

“Abby modeled how to live joyously, kindly, creatively, and with a sense of humor. We will carry her lessons always in her honor,” wrote one person.

“That Abby-Girl was something special and she cast a light far and wide in this world. She is rejoicing in heaven with Almighty God and is running and kicking soccer balls with the angels!” wrote another.

“Abby has profoundly touched so many lives. Hundreds perhaps thousands of us who have never met Abby or her family, have seen first hand the true meaning of faith and love. Thank you for sharing Abby’s courageous journey with us,” said another.

A blood drive in Abby’s honor was scheduled for Friday and will continue, now with the donations going towards others in need of blood. It is being held Oct. 29 from 1-6pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Community Center, located at 720 Beach Blvd. East in Long Beach.

