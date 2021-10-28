MSDH: Mississippi sees less than 350 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that fewer than 350 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide for a second consecutive day.

MSDH said Thursday that 343 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Five new deaths were reported, including four falling between Oct. 22 and Oct. 27. The fifth death was found on a death certificate dating from Oct. 31, 2020.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 504,009 and 10,064, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,435 COVID-19 cases and 1,029 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,303 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,521 cases, 253 deaths

Jasper: 3,367 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,991 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,536 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,238 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,070 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,409 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 486,126 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,981,597 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,370,743 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,975,088 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

