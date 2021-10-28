Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: Mississippi sees less than 350 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

The eight-county Pine Belt reported no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Mississippi State...
The eight-county Pine Belt reported no new COVID-19-related deaths, the Mississippi State Department of Health(NIAID-RML via AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that fewer than 350 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide for a second consecutive day.

MSDH said Thursday that 343 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Five new deaths were reported, including four falling between Oct. 22 and Oct. 27. The fifth death was found on a death certificate dating from Oct. 31, 2020.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 504,009 and 10,064, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,435 COVID-19 cases and 1,029 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,303 cases, 94 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,521 cases, 253 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,367 cases, 65 deaths
  • Jones: 13,991 cases, 243 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,536 cases, 138 deaths
  • Marion: 4,238 cases, 108 deaths
  • Perry: 2,070 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,409 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 486,126 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,981,597 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,370,743 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,975,088 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified Robert R. Oswalt, 29, as the prime suspect.
Suspect identified in vending machine, coin laundry break-ins
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning

Latest News

In recognition of the month, Fish Window Cleaning, a Hattiesburg based company, is donating...
Hattiesburg company cleans widows for Petal resident battling breast cancer
Mark Jones, the chief communications officer for the Mississippi Department of Human Services,...
UPDATE: MDHS official says new P-EBT cards are coming
A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado
The water association issued the notice for customers who live south of Hudson Morris and east...
400 Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers under boil-water notice