Mom speaks after daughter becomes victim of gun violence

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother pleads for answers as her teenage daughter struggles to heal from a gunshot wound.

Ashley Jones says her 17-year-old daughter Nyesha Solan was shot on Saturday around midnight.

According to Jones, Nyesha was at a high school kids’ party.

Now, she says her daughter has been in the hospital struggling to heal from what happened to her that night.

“It hit her liver and it hit her lungs and it broke her right ribs, and it came exited out threw her right breast,” said Jones.

Jones’ daughter Nyesha is a senior at Hattiesburg High School, set to graduate in May. But right now, her education has been put on pause due to gun violence, according to her mom.

“She has tubes hooked up to her body to where, after they did the surgery. She has an air pocket on her right lung. She’s still hospitalized right now to this day,” said Jones.

The family is concerned that her injuries will keep her from joining the military after she graduates.

“Her biggest dream was going into the air force, you know, and this right here has did it. And my baby, she cries to me constantly. I have to try to keep her going,” said Jones.

Jones is pleading with the community to speak up if you know something.

“If anybody knows who the shooter is or who the shooters are. You don’t have to get your name just come forward and tell it because if he was your child or your brother or sister y’all want justice to I don’t care who it is,” said Jones.

Jones also said the doctors have not given them a definite timeline of Nyesha’s recovery.

If you have any tips on this crime, however, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

