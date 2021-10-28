Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mom speaks after daughter becomes victim of gun violence

A woman is concerned for her daughter after she was shot Saturday night in Hattiesburg
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother pleads for answers as her teenage daughter struggles to heal from a gunshot wound.

Ashley Jones says her 17-year-old daughter Nyesha Solan was shot on Saturday around midnight.

According to Jones, Nyesha was at a high school kids’ party.

Now, she says her daughter has been in the hospital struggling to heal from what happened to her that night.

“It hit her liver and it hit her lungs and it broke her right ribs, and it came exited out threw her right breast,” said Jones.

Jones’ daughter Nyesha is a senior at Hattiesburg High School, set to graduate in May. But right now, her education has been put on pause due to gun violence, according to her mom.

“She has tubes hooked up to her body to where, after they did the surgery. She has an air pocket on her right lung. She’s still hospitalized right now to this day,” said Jones.

The family is concerned that her injuries will keep her from joining the military after she graduates.

“Her biggest dream was going into the air force, you know, and this right here has did it. And my baby, she cries to me constantly. I have to try to keep her going,” said Jones.

Jones is pleading with the community to speak up if you know something.

“If anybody knows who the shooter is or who the shooters are. You don’t have to get your name just come forward and tell it because if he was your child or your brother or sister y’all want justice to I don’t care who it is,” said Jones.

Jones also said the doctors have not given them a definite timeline of Nyesha’s recovery.

If you have any tips on this crime, however, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree...
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Latest News

'Cans for Collegiates'
USM’s Association of Office Professionals hosts ‘Cans for Collegiates’
The Hattiesburlesque show celebrates the art of burlesque, singing and dancing.
Hattiesburlesque Halloween show returns to The Thirsty Hippo
.
Hattiesburg Domino’s unveils electric delivery car
.
Mother speaks out after her child is shot