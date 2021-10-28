Win Stuff
MLK Committee hosts Racial Open Discussion

The organization plans to have an event to discuss racial injustice and how far America has come.
By Mia Monet
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Martin Luther King Committee is set to host an open race discussion.

The organization’s mission is about racial reconciliation and healing. Their event will be held this Saturday at the Sigler Community Center in Hattiesburg. It will start at 3 p.m. Their goal is to talk about the sensitive topic of racial injustice and how far America has come.

“So. what we’re trying to do with these town hall meetings, coming together, is to bring people together to speak their mind, to open their minds up and look at this thing as something positive instead of something negative,” said Thaddeus D. Edmonson Sr.

The Sigler Community Center is located at 315 Conti Street on the side of Hattiesburg High School.

