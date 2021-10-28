Laurel family creates scholarship foundation to honor late son

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel Family has started a scholarship foundation in the name of their late son.

The Bryce’ston Armani Page Foundation plans to give away at least four $500 scholarships. They’ve partnered with 601 Bully Mafia to host their first fundraiser this Saturday.

“We all came together to start a group to better the American Bully breed and also to be to do work for the community,” says 601 Bully Mafia co-founder Nola Cheeks.

It’s a trick-or-treating event from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

“This is set up completely for the kids and to give back. Like we want a safe place where people can tributary and have a good time, especially like, you know, COVID and everything that’s happened over the past year, like we just want a place for the community to get together,” Cheeks says.

The event will be held at “Bryce Armani” Hall located at 1322 South 16th Avenue in Laurel.

