Lamar County School District investigating OGHS shooting threat

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says deputies will be on campus to help school police and administration with enforcement.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is investigating a shooting threat that was made towards Oak Grove High School.

WDAM was sent an anonymous email with a screenshot of a Snapchat post allegedly made by an OGHS student.

The post shows the student is threatening to shoot 20 students and four administrators on campus Friday around 10:30 a.m.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Steven Hampton released a statement to parents to inform them what the school and district are doing to handle the matter in question:

School officials, officers and local police are investigating a social media post that involves a threat against Oak Grove High School tomorrow. At this time, the threat has NOT been deemed creditable. Steps are being taken to assure the safety of our students and we will have extra measures in place accordingly. All threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to update you as information becomes available.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says deputies will be around campus to help school police and administration as they are mainly handling the issue.

WDAM will continue to follow the situation and provide updates whenever more information becomes available

