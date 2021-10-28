Win Stuff
Jones County devotes patrol cruiser to victims’ advocate officer

The Jones County Sheriff's Department will unveil a four-tone patrol cruiser set aside for...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will unveil a four-tone patrol cruiser set aside for daily use by one of the department's two victims' advocates.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be unveiling a patrol cruiser that has been vinyl wrapped with graphics in specific colors to bring awareness to four crime types.

The car will be used daily by JCSD Victims’ Advocate Deputy Priscilla Pitts in working with crime victims, specifically in the areas of domestic violence. sexual assault, child abuse and stalking.

The color code on the car is as follows:

Domestic Violence Prevention/Awareness: Purple

Sexual Assault Prevention/Awareness: Teal

Child Abuse Prevention/Awareness: Royal Blue

Stalking Prevention & Awareness: Yellow.

JCSD has two victims’ advocates on staff, with both positions partially funded by grants.

Pitts’ position is partially funded by the Violence Against Women Act grant.

JCSD Victims’ Advocate Deputy Melisa Kell works with crime victims of all types and is partially funded by the Victims of Crime Act grant.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

