Ingalls shipbuilder fighting for his life following accident at Pascagoula Shipyard

An Ingalls spokesman confirms a tank tester was injured Wednesday morning while working on the...
An Ingalls spokesman confirms a tank tester was injured Wednesday morning while working on the USS Fort Lauderdale while it was docked.(USS Fort Lauderdale LPD 28 Facebook)
By Akim Powell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ingalls shipbuilder is fighting for his life after an accident at the Pascagoula Shipyard.

An Ingalls spokesman confirms a tank tester was injured Wednesday morning while working on the USS Fort Lauderdale when it was docked. The ship sailed off from the Ingalls Shipyard on October 19th for the first time to conduct Builder’s Trials in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sources tell WLOX News Now a pressurized tank ruptured when a worker tried to open it, hitting the man in the head.

The worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but sources say his injuries were so severe he had to be flown to University Medical Center in Jackson.

Ingalls officials would not elaborate on what work was being performed on the ship or confirm any details about the man’s condition.

The shipyard is working with OSHA on the investigation.

