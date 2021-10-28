Hattiesburlesque Halloween show returns to The Thirsty Hippo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburlesque is a Hattiesburg tradition and it’s back after cancellations last year.

The body-positive show returns Halloween weekend with a spooky holiday theme.

Cast member, Whitney Miracle, says there are lots of creative new numbers to look forward to, even if you’ve been to a show before.

“It’s going to be the same wonderful live music, awesome choreographed numbers, a really rad Halloween theme,” she says.

People can expect the numbers to reference their favorite Halloween movie classics.

The Hattiesburlesque show celebrates the art of burlesque, singing and dancing. It features performers of all shapes and sizes to inspire confidence.

Cast member Amanda Robertson says everyone has been working hard to make the first performance since spring of 2020 a special one.

“It’s super exciting to not have performed for two years and be able to get together again with our group. It makes it feel like it’s October in Hattiesburg again, right,” she says.

Miracle and Roberson say they are excited to get back on stage and entertain the crowds.

“Last year was pretty bleak in a lot of ways, and I am really excited for us to come back and bring some community and some enthusiasm and some great dancing and just a big sense of love back into this space,” explains Miracle.

“The energy level is going to be through the roof. It’s going to be palpable - like we all have been just inching our way to this moment. It’s going to be an incredible experience and we’re excited to be a part of it,” says Robertson.

The shows take place in the back theatre of The Thirsty Hippo. The performance marks the re-opening of the downtown bar and restaurant, which has also been closed since early 2020.

