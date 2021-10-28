Hattiesburg Zoo to open giraffe feeding platform Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A giraffe feeding platform will soon be open at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted on Monday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at the giraffe exhibit.

The feeding station, Mjumbe Wa Mungu, was made possible thanks to a donation from the Jonathan Duhon family. The family will be at the opening to help cut the ribbon and feed the giraffes.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission Board members will also be at the event.

