Hattiesburg Zoo to open giraffe feeding platform Monday

The feeding station, Mjumbe Wa Mungu, was made possible thanks to a donation from the Jonathan...
By Allen Brewer
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A giraffe feeding platform will soon be open at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted on Monday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at the giraffe exhibit.

The feeding station, Mjumbe Wa Mungu, was made possible thanks to a donation from the Jonathan Duhon family. The family will be at the opening to help cut the ribbon and feed the giraffes.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission Board members will also be at the event.

