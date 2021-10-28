Hattiesburg Domino’s unveils electric delivery car

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power and RPM Pizza have partnered to bring an electric delivery car to Domino’s in Hattiesburg.

As the provider for the franchise, Mississippi Power installed the charger and provides incentives to customers and businesses who use electric vehicles.

From drive-through windows to car-top signs and insulated delivery bags, the Mississippi franchise has been a leader in innovation and sees this as an opportunity to invest in.

RPM Pizza is the largest franchise in Mississippi, and Owner Glenn Mueller says it’s important to him to jump on opportunities like this.

“With this partnership with the electric vehicle, we’re really excited because we think this is going to able to go throughout all our stores throughout five states,” says Mueller.

Mueller says the Hattiesburg vehicle is one of two Domino’s electric delivery cars in the state. The other is in Gulfport.

Mississippi Power Northern Division Manager, Michael Harvey, says electric transportation is becoming a big part of what the company does.

“We’ll be looking at usage, how long they charge the battery, how long the batteries last, drive times, and we’re optimistic that we’re going to learn a lot that we can share that will lead to other opportunities in the future about electric transportation,” says Harvey.

The charger at the Domino’s on Hardy Street has two ports, so the delivery car can charge and there is another spot open for a customer who can also charge.

