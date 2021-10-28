Hattiesburg company cleans widows for Petal resident battling breast cancer

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The month of October is recognized around the world as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and people take the opportunity to help and show support for those battling the deadly disease.

In recognition of the month, Fish Window Cleaning, a Hattiesburg-based company, is donating its services to help a breast cancer patient.

The company’s owner, Justin Creighton, said after an online poll was conducted, Beth Strahan of Petal was chosen to have the windows in her home washed and cleaned.

Clean windows can make a huge difference in the atmosphere of a home and Creighton said this was a way they could help in making Strahan’s life a just little brighter.

“In the world, we live in today, we could all be a little kinder to one another,” he said. “It certainly brings joy to me, to my guys, my crew, and my family that we’re able to do this for Miss Beth.

“I wish we would do more; it certainly brings us joy to be able to do this,” he added.

For Strahan, the struggle is real, and she said that she’s touched by the outpouring of support from so many members.

She’s quick to give God all the glory for putting people in her life who have helped her in her battle against the disease.

“It’s things like this that remind us every day that God is with us through our darkest times,” she said, “He’s here with us to help us and guide us through.

“I thank those from Fish Window Cleaning for doing this for us, it’s really something that’s helpful and unique and we appreciate it.”

According to the Pan American Health Organization, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the second-leading cause of death in women.

More than 462,000 women are newly diagnosed and approximately 100,000 women die from breast cancer each year.

The key to beating the disease is early detection by self-examination and yearly mammograms.

The American Cancer Society reports that if detected early, the five-year relative survival rate is 99% and encourages women to talk to their doctors and follow healthcare recommendations.

Creighton said they plan to make this an annual event to help breast-cancer patients.

More information on Fish Window Cleaning can be found here: https://www.fishwindowcleaning.com/

