Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 34-year-old Hattiesburg man is in the Forrest County Jail after being caught at the scene of a residential burglary Thursday morning.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a burglary in progress around 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Jeremy Smith was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

