Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning

Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A 34-year-old Hattiesburg man is in the Forrest County Jail after being caught at the scene of a residential burglary Thursday morning.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a burglary in progress around 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

Jeremy Smith was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

