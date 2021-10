HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Hardy Street will be closed from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. for the City of Hattiesburg’s Halloween Parade.

The roadway between U.S. Highway 49 and Park Avenue will be closed for all lanes in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

