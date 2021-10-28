Former Jubilee Performing Arts director indicted over alleged sex crimes against children

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury indicted the former director of Jubilee Performing Arts Center for sex crimes against minors.

Terrance Alexander was arrested last year in McComb.

The indictment, handed out last week, includes three counts of sexual battery, six counts of exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

Alexander is accused of raping children during his time as the academy’s director.

The alleged crimes happened between 2012 and 2018.

