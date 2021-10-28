Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Cannabis Patients Alliance asks governor to call special session

Cannabis Patients Alliance asks governor to call special session
Cannabis Patients Alliance asks governor to call special session
By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fight to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi continues.

More groups are pushing for a medical marijuana program in the state and Thursday, we’re expected to learn more about The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance.

The organization was formed to help patients in Mississippi get access to medical marijuana.

Organizers say they are making a plea to Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session so that the Legislature can put a medical marijuana program in place.

The governor has yet to say when he will call a special session to put it into law.

Right now, lawmakers are revising a proposal to create a medical marijuana program that would replace the initiative voters approved back in November.

It was overturned by the state supreme court earlier this year saying the initiative process is outdated.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified Robert R. Oswalt, 29, as the prime suspect.
Suspect identified in vending machine, coin laundry break-ins
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning

Latest News

Domino's new electric delivery car.
Hattiesburg Domino’s unveils electric delivery car
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says deputies will be on campus to help school police and...
Lamar County School District investigating OGHS shooting threat
Terrance Alexander
Former Jubilee Performing Arts director indicted over alleged sex crimes against children
In recognition of the month, Fish Window Cleaning, a Hattiesburg based company, is donating...
Hattiesburg company cleans widows for Petal resident battling breast cancer
Mark Jones, the chief communications officer for the Mississippi Department of Human Services,...
UPDATE: MDHS official says new P-EBT cards are coming