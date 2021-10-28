Win Stuff
Bay Springs, Taylorsville play for top spot in region 4-1A

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The additions of Bay Springs and Taylorsville to region 4-1A this season have immediately bolstered an already tough region.

The Bulldogs (6-1, 5-0 region) and the Tartars (5-2, 5-0 region) are tied atop region 4-1A headed into their Friday night clash in Jasper County.

Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady knows even though Taylorsville has a new coaching staff, the Tartars still play with the same confidence that brought the school three state championships in four years.

“It’s a different coach, a different staff but it’s the same Taylorsville,” Brady said. “They play extremely hard, they know how to win. That’s all they’ve ever done at Taylorsville is win. They’re extremely well-coached. Coach [Jay] Blackledge and his staff does a great job, they play extremely hard. They lost a lot of seniors last year but they’ve done a great job replacing ‘em and getting these young guys ready. We expect nothing more than a four-quarter battle like it is every time we play them.”

Bay Springs hosts Taylorsville at 7 p.m. on Friday.

