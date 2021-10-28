71-year-old WCU professor wins bronze at Huntsman World Senior Games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Noel Mann is a professor of chemistry and physical sciences at William Carey University and is a part of the School of Natural & Behavioral Sciences. He loves teaching and also enjoys running.

“I always wanted to run in the Olympics all my life and so this was finally my opportunity,” Mann said.

The 71-year-old registered to compete in the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, which took place Oct. 4 - 16.

“I ran the 800 meters, which is a half a mile. 1500 meters, which is about a mile, 3000 meters, which is two miles,” Mann said.

He says the combination of high altitude, cold temperatures, and rain, made competing more difficult than usual. Regardless of the circumstances, Mann placed in the 800 meters and the 3000-meters run.

“Two bronze medals and one fourth place,” Mann said.

In total, it’s 16 races for Mann this year alone. He says he’s very competitive and will continue to challenge himself.

“Especially if I can outrun the younger people,” Mann said. “It gives me a big thrill to be able to outrun 50 and 60-year-olds.”

Mann says retired coach Joey Hawkins helped him prepare for the senior games by providing him with workouts to do.

