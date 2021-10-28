Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

71-year-old WCU professor wins bronze at Huntsman World Senior Games

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Noel Mann is a professor of chemistry and physical sciences at William Carey University and is a part of the School of Natural & Behavioral Sciences. He loves teaching and also enjoys running.

“I always wanted to run in the Olympics all my life and so this was finally my opportunity,” Mann said.

The 71-year-old registered to compete in the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, which took place Oct. 4 - 16.

“I ran the 800 meters, which is a half a mile. 1500 meters, which is about a mile, 3000 meters, which is two miles,” Mann said.

He says the combination of high altitude, cold temperatures, and rain, made competing more difficult than usual. Regardless of the circumstances, Mann placed in the 800 meters and the 3000-meters run.

“Two bronze medals and one fourth place,” Mann said.

In total, it’s 16 races for Mann this year alone. He says he’s very competitive and will continue to challenge himself.

“Especially if I can outrun the younger people,” Mann said. “It gives me a big thrill to be able to outrun 50 and 60-year-olds.”

Mann says retired coach Joey Hawkins helped him prepare for the senior games by providing him with workouts to do.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified Robert R. Oswalt, 29, as the prime suspect.
Suspect identified in vending machine, coin laundry break-ins
Patrick's Wedneday AM Forecast 10/27
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected This Evening
HPD originally reported that Hinton was last seen on Saturday near Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg man found safe

Latest News

According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus
Jeremy Smith 34, was arrested in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue in Hattiesburg and charged with...
Hattiesburg burglar caught in the act this morning
The feeding station, Mjumbe Wa Mungu, was made possible thanks to a donation from the Jonathan...
Hattiesburg Zoo to open giraffe feeding platform Monday
The Jones County Sheriff's Department will unveil a four-tone patrol cruiser set aside for...
Jones County devotes patrol cruiser to victims’ advocate officer