400 Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers under boil-water notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association customers are under a boil-water notice.

The water association issued the notice for customers who live south of Hudson Morris and east of Gates Road. This includes those on Riley Road and Delany Robbins Road as well as any customers who experienced low water pressure or water loss.

Water line repair is the cause of the notice.

