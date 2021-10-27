Wayne County Justice Court honors breast cancer survivors

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Oct. 27, a celebration of life event was held in Wayne County honoring breast cancer survivors in the area.

It was hosted by the Wayne County Justice Court system and the theme for the day’s event was “Justice Against Breast Cancer”.

There were 36 breast cancer survivors on hand, and each was presented a rose by Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman and was also given gift cards valued at $25 by Justice Court Judge Ralph Smith.

After a few moments of prayer, the group was treated to a healthy meal served by justice court representatives.

Chapman said the women were an example of courage and their lives are a blessing from God and this was a way the justice court could show its support for them.

“God has equipped us all to be there for each other and we need to be there for each other no matter what it is because he is our higher power and with him all things are possible and that’s what we base our lives on and focus our lives on here at Justice Court,” Chapman said.

Not far from everyone’s thoughts were those who lost their battle with breast cancer.

Smith said they will never be forgotten, and that the celebration was also in their memory.

“By no means do we want to forget the ladies who have lost the battle,” he said, “We don’t want to forget about them or their families.”

However, this was a celebration of life and for those who survived, a way of showing that their life is valuable to everyone.

“These are people that have beat the odds, they beat the odds that they weren’t going to make it, but they have,” Smith said, “Right now, they’re back there visiting and they’re talking and comparing stories and just having a good time.”

According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early and is in the localized stage, the five-year survival rate is 99%.

Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.

