Suspect identified in vending machine, coin laundry break-ins

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A prime suspect has been identified in a series of coin machine break-ins in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department identified 29-year-old Robert R. Oswalt as the man wanted in connection to the vending machine break-in at Southeast Baptist College and a laundry machine break-in at a nearby laundromat.

Since the vending machine break-in, Oswalt repainted his Toyota 4Runner a dark blue/ black color, according to the JCSD.

JCSD also said the Toyota is missing the glass in the back hatch, which is being covered with a board or some cardboard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

