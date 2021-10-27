South Mississippi Fair closing due to possible severe weather

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Fair in Laurel announced that the fair will be closed Wednesday due to incoming severe weather.

Fair management says it will resume normal operations on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Severe weather is expected to move through the Pine Belt area during the evening hours between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

