South Mississippi Fair closing due to possible severe weather
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Fair in Laurel announced that the fair will be closed Wednesday due to incoming severe weather.
Fair management says it will resume normal operations on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Severe weather is expected to move through the Pine Belt area during the evening hours between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.