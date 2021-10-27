Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

South Mississippi Fair closing due to possible severe weather

Severe weather is expected to move through the Pine Belt area during the evening hours between...
Severe weather is expected to move through the Pine Belt area during the evening hours between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.(South Mississippi Fair)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Fair in Laurel announced that the fair will be closed Wednesday due to incoming severe weather.

Fair management says it will resume normal operations on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Severe weather is expected to move through the Pine Belt area during the evening hours between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
HPD originally reported that Hinton was last seen on Saturday near Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting...
JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.
More than 14,000 Mississippi P-EBT cards were deactivated Monday by the processing partner who...
MDHS: 14,000 P-EBT cards deactivated in error

Latest News

The water association issued the notice on Wednesday after a water line break.
Erata Water Association issues boil-water notice
Several employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
Lynn Fitch joins 20 other AGs to challenge federal contractor vaccine mandate
Some MSU employees protest as university set to require vaccine for faculty, staff
Some MSU employees protest as university set to require vaccine for faculty, staff
Some MSU employees stage walkout as university soon to require vaccine for faculty, staff
Some MSU employees protest as university set to require vaccine for faculty, staff