Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
HPD originally reported that Hinton was last seen on Saturday near Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting...
JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.
More than 14,000 Mississippi P-EBT cards were deactivated Monday by the processing partner who...
MDHS: 14,000 P-EBT cards deactivated in error

Latest News

With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
With the first hurdle cleared on the path toward authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for children...
Time to talk to kids about COVID-19 vaccine, experts say
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
State medical board documents say Dr. Rebecca Darsey is facing 31 counts of animal cruelty and...
Doctor accused of hoarding dead cats in her freezer
Democrats are racing against the clock to nail down a deal ahead of President Biden's trip to...
Democrats debate details as deadline looms