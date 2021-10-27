Pine Belt woman uses time and talent to support breast cancer patients

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Losing hair can mean losing confidence for a lot of women with breast cancer.

One Pine Belt woman is using her time and talents to support breast cancer patients this October.

Corinthian Jefferson makes wigs, styles hair and more in her salon, Co’s Beauty Bar, in Oak Grove. She recently had the idea to use her talents to surprise and bless women battling breast cancer.

“Usually when you take radiation, the hair is gonna be the first thing to go. Most women, their hair is a beauty. And I’m also a cosmetologist that makes wigs, as well. So I always make a basket with a wig to give back to them with a shirt and a booklet or a Bible scripture to let them know, read that scripture and pray and things could change for you,” Jefferson says.

The baskets also include beauty products and edible arrangements to let the women know that they are cared for and supported.

So far, Jefferson has delivered 10 gift baskets throughout October to unsuspecting customers, friends, and other women in the community.

The cause is close to Jefferson’s heart.

“About five years ago, I watched my aunt battle breast cancer. I got a purpose for doing this because I watched this for four years… my auntie couldn’t even get out of bed,” she says.

While Jefferson’s aunt ultimately lost her life to breast cancer, she says it’s important to be there for and with the people in your life affected by cancers.

“When you’re going down, it’s dark clouds. One time at the appointment, the doctors said she had less than six months to live. But there is a God, and that’s why I say trust the process, because he says six months, but God let her live over three years,” Jefferson shares.

Her message to women in the Pine Belt is to make sure you to your appointments.

“I think it’s very important to go and get checked every year and get it done,” Jefferson says.

