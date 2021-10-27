Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Oyster harvesters hope $100k grant will help industry

The money, from The Nature Conservancy, will be put toward establishing the Gulf Coast...
The money, from The Nature Conservancy, will be put toward establishing the Gulf Coast Shellfish Steering Committee, which will advocate for policies to restore oyster populations in the Gulf of Mexico.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi will be getting a $100,000 grant to help put the shellfish industry back on its feet after shutdowns from the pandemic.

The money, from The Nature Conservancy, will be put toward establishing the Gulf Coast Shellfish Steering Committee, which will advocate for policies to restore oyster populations in the Gulf of Mexico.

When Mike Moore isn’t entertaining guests on the Biloxi Shrimping Tour, he’s out at his off-bottom oyster farm south of Deer Island.

“It’s a labor-intensive business, it’s risky, but one thing as an aquaculture oyster community, all these guys work together,” Moore said. “It’s great seeing the powers that be trying to come up with something that kind of flows and works together.”

Some of that grant also goes toward Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure those oyster farmers are successful,” said Ryan Bradley. “We want to make sure they have all the tools they need. Unfortunately, our wild oyster reefs have been diminished the last several years, and we’re still in rebuilding and recovery mode with our wild reefs. We’re fortunate to have these off-bottom oyster farms where’s it’s in the cages.”

Bradley added that they plan to use their portion of funding to set up oyster farming awareness and opportunity seminars in all three coastal counties.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
HPD originally reported that Hinton was last seen on Saturday near Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg man found safe
Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting...
JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.
More than 14,000 Mississippi P-EBT cards were deactivated Monday by the processing partner who...
MDHS: 14,000 P-EBT cards deactivated in error

Latest News

A few dozen employees of Stennis Space Center and other federal contractors gathered Tuesday in...
‘Jab or job’: Employees from Stennis, other federal contractors speak out against vaccine mandate
Jones Logistics broker Alex Maurer says although there is a supply chain crisis, the truck...
Freight company speaks on trucker shortage in U.S.
Last-minute shopping can be scary, so local businesses say they are there to help.
Laurel businesses prepare for Halloween
The Halloween 5K & Fun Run was held in Petal Saturday.
Petal Jaycees host Halloween 5K