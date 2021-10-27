Opera on the Green: Hansel and Gretel opera show on Thursday, Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine the classic story of Hansel and Gretel and throw it into the 1970s.

That is what you are to expect from the Opera on the Green shows on Thursday and Saturday.

The concerts will take place at Southern Station on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, right behind MM Roberts Field and the Thad Cochran Center. Both Thursday and Saturday showings will take place at 7:30 p.m.

“With our show being outside in the park, it is not like a normal theater. We will have seats available that people can sit in, but we are really looking for people to bring your blankets, bring your lawn chairs, treat this like a tailgating event,” said Harlan Mapp, the producer of Southern Opera Musical Theater Company. “Come out to an event in the park and just enjoy the atmosphere.”

“We hope to make it a fun time,” said USM Director of Opera Jonathan Yarrington. “Something that people who may never come to an opera can come and enjoy.”

In addition to the performance, trick or treating will be available for the children.

Food and drink vendors will also be present at the event.

Tickets can be bought at the venue or at southernmisstickets.com.

