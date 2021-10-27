MSDH: New COVID cases rise by another 344 Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday less than 350 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 344 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two new deaths were reported, including one on Oct. 26 and the other from an Oct. 20 death certificate.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 503,666 and 10,059, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 56,386 COVID-19 cases and 1,029 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,301 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,509 cases, 253 deaths

Jasper: 3,366 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,964 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,534 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,236 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,068 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,408 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 486,126 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,963,217 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,368,029 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,975,088 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

