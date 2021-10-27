McGruff the Crime Dog visits local students to remind them about Halloween safety

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, Oct. 27, students at Woodley and Hawkins Elementary Schools in Hattiesburg had an early Halloween surprise visitor.

Representatives from Richard Schwartz & Associates brought McGruff the Crime Dog to the schools to help educate the kids on Halloween safety.

Over 600 students participated in the event and received a special reflective bag courtesy of McGruff Safe Kids Initiative which had a few pieces of candy to start their Halloween early.

Patrick Wooten, a representative with Schwartz & Associates, said they encourage the kids to have fun but also remember a few rules for keeping safe as they go Trick or Treating.

“Make sure you have a buddy with you at all times,” Wooten said, “Also have a flashlight, because unfortunately, Halloween is the most dangerous holiday of the year for children ages 1 to 18, so we’ve got to have a light so that others may see you while you’re out there.”

“We remind them not to run but encourage them to walk from house to house,”

“Finally, take your candy home and let a grownup you trust check it out just to make sure it’s safe for you before you sit down and enjoy all those wonderful treats that you’ve gotten from friends and neighbors,” he added.

For over 10 years Schwartz & Associates has dedicated the month of October to traveling around the state to educate both parents and students about Halloween safety.

A few additional Halloween safety tips include:

Avoid using your phone while trick-or-treating with your kids to help keep you from being distracted.

Choose face paint and makeup that is nontoxic and moisture resistant.

If you are driving, be sure to travel slowly through neighborhoods.

Tell your children to never go into someone’s home.

Avoid any sharp or long plastic swords, canes, or sticks as costume accessories.

Stay in groups and visit only houses with their porch lights on.

Keep these tips in mind to help ensure your children have a safe and fun-filled Halloween night.

