Laurel Housing Authority inviting public annual ‘Booktacular’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Following the proverbial tale about two birds with one stone, the Laurel Housing Authority not only will sponsor its annual “Booktacular” event Thursday but also celebrate October as “Housing America Month.”

The event is designed to be a ‘Learn-and-Treat’ moment, while recognizing Halloween and the significance of “Housing America Month.”

Treats and free books will be distributed as part of the Booktacular.

Also, South Central Regional Medical Center and the Family Health Center will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.

Housing America Month, which is designed to raise awareness of the need for and the importance of safe, decent and affordable housing in quality communities.

Events are held around the country by housing authorities, redevelopment agencies and government entities to spotlight the great works that have been done and the successes that so many residents have experienced.

The Laurel Housing Authority is inviting the public to come share in its celebration, which will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Leontyne Price Boulevard in front of the LHA Main Office at 701 Leontyne Price Blvd.

Anyone needing more information about this event can call Eloria Newell James at (601) 425-2611; ext. 602 or e-mail questions to the address below.

