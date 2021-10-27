Jones College holds 22nd annual ‘Treats in the Streets’ event

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College started Halloween festivities a few days early Tuesday evening by holding its 22nd “Treats in the Streets” event.

Kids dressed up in costumes and hit the trick-or-treat trail.

Several clubs and organizations were set up along the trail, passing out candy and having games for kids to play.

We’re told the free event is all about community engagement.

“It’s a great event for our community. Our students enjoy it, our clubs and organizations all get together. It’s just, it’s a family here at Jones. That’s what we’re all about and this is a chance for us to give back to our community,” said JC President of Student Affairs Tessa Flowers.

“Treats in the Streets” wrapped us at 7:30 p.m.

