Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to September shooting

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted on two counts of aggravated assault was arrested Tuesday by Hattiesburg police.

Kenzell Blakely, 21, of Hattiesburg, was arrested, around 10:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Lilac Street and booked into Forrest County Jail,.

According to the HPD, Blakely had two active warrants sworn on aggravated assault in connection with a Sept. 23 shooting at 212 Martin Luther Kind Ave. that injured a person.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

