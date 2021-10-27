Win Stuff
Halloween spending expected to break records this year

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - Halloween spending is expected to reach record-breaking levels this year.

More than 65% of Americans are planning to celebrate the spooky holiday this year. That’s up from 58% last year.

“Consumers are back up to pre-pandemic levels when it comes to the number of people celebrating,” Katherine Cullen with the National Retail Federation said.

The NRF estimated that spending on Halloween will break a record at over $10 billion. That is $2 billion more than last year despite the on-going supply chain crisis.

The NRF estimates the average person will spend around $100 this year for the spooky holiday.

Their survey found most of that is going to purchase costumes, decorations and candy.

“Candy is another big area where consumers will be spending, not just to treat themselves, but for all those trick-or-treaters who might be heading out this year; who might have had to skip that part of Halloween last year,” Cullen said.

The NRF said the record-breaking spending is not surprising with more families feeling comfortable getting back to trick-or-treating and more young people feeling comfortable going to parties with bigger groups.

“That’s an age group that has really helped drive a lot of Halloween spending in the past. So it’s good to see them kind of coming back into the picture,” Cullen said.

The NRF survey found 46% of people are planning on dressing up and some say they will also get their pets into the Halloween spirit.

“About one in five of those celebrating Halloween plan to dress up their pet this year, which is the highest we’ve ever seen,” Cullen said.

Meanwhile, the National Confectioners Association is reporting candy and chocolate sales are also soaring above 2020 levels.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

