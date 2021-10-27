Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Weather Expected This Evening

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of Severe Thunderstorms later this evening. Right now, it looks like the roughest weather will move through during the evening hours between 4pm and 10pm. Damaging winds of 60 mph still looks to be the main threat for the Pine Belt. The tornado threat is low for this event, but not zero. We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on this for you.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times between 10-20 mph.

Our coolest weather will arrive for Friday and Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s with sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Halloween is looking great!! Skies will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s with clear skies for those Trick-or-Treaters.

