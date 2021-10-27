Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
Tony Hinton, 51, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Saturday, October 23.
HPD looking for missing man
Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting...
JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.
More than 14,000 Mississippi P-EBT cards were deactivated Monday by the processing partner who...
MDHS: 14,000 P-EBT cards deactivated in error

Latest News

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Police say they are investigating what they suspect is an arson in Manitowoc.
Suspected arson destroys teen’s dream of buying house to take care of her grandma
A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return
A Pennsylvania woman carried her neighbor to safety after his house caught on fire.
Woman carries neighbor out of burning house