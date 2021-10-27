Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL giant Brett Favre has paid a big chunk of his debt to Mississippi, the auditor says.

State Auditor Shad White says his office has “recovered $600,000 from representatives of Brett Favre this week.”

The $600,000 covers money Favre received from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up.

The discrepancy popped up from a Department of Human Services audit over misspent TANF funds, the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.

Favre Enterprises is one of five businesses ordered to repay the misspent funds.

The lump-sum comes weeks after the auditor’s office demanded all businesses to pay up within 30 days.

Including interest, Favre Enterprises actually owes a total of $828,000, but the auditor’s office didn’t get the total amount and has yet to say why.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.