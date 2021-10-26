Warm today, but severe weather is expected tomorrow

We’re starting off your morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 50s. Skies will be sunny this morning, but we will start to see a few clouds rolling in later this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of Severe Thunderstorms late in the day. Right now, it looks like the roughest weather will move through during the evening hours between 4pm and 10pm. Damaging winds of 60 mph still looks to be the main threat for the Pine Belt. The tornado threat is low for this event, but not zero. We’ll be sure to keep a close eye on this for you.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times between 10-20 mph.

Our coolest weather will arrive for Friday and Saturday. Highs will only reach the mid 60s with sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Halloween is looking great!! Skies will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s with clear skies for those Trick-or-Treaters.

