Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM developing plan to comply with federal vaccine mandate

The deadline for university faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated is Dec. 8. The deadline...
The deadline for university faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated is Dec. 8. The deadline for any faculty or staff member to apply for an exemption is Nov. 19.(Photo source: Southern Miss)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi said it is working on a plan to comply with the vaccine mandate for Mississippi university employees.

This comes after the State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees voted 9-3 to mandate vaccines on Monday following the Biden administration’s executive order mandating vaccines for federal contractors and subcontractors.

USM President Rodney Bennett released a message to employees Tuesday saying the university is a covered federal contractor and must comply with the president’s executive order and the IHL Board’s subsequent directive, which includes a vaccination requirement for all employees unless the employee qualifies for a legal, medical or religious exception.

“We are working to develop and implement processes to comply with the Executive Order’s requirements. However, the deadline included in the Executive Order is fast approaching. There could be potential impacts to your employment status with the University if you are not vaccinated in time, and you do not qualify for a legal, medical, or religious exception,” Bennett said.

The deadline for university faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated is Dec. 8. The deadline for any faculty or staff member to apply for an exemption is Nov. 19.

“Please take this Executive Order seriously. Failure to comply may result in some adverse impact on your employment, up to and including separation from the University,” Bennett’s message said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter

Latest News

Covington County Hospital’s Connected Care program will receive $162,860 to provide video...
Covington Co. Hospital selected to receive Connected Care Pilot Program funds
Around 778 deactivated cards were reported in nine schools in the Pine Belt area.
More than 700 Pine Belt students affected by P-EBT card mix-up
Nursing vacancies remain at an all-time high across Mississippi
Nursing vacancies remain at an all-time high across Mississippi
IHL Board of Trustees vote to require university employees to be vaccinated.
IHL Board votes to mandate vaccines for Mississippi university employees