State senator announces campaign for 4th Congressional District seat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi state senator dropped his name in the hat for the upcoming election for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mississippi State Senator Brice Wiggins announced his intention to run for the 4th Congressional District seat Monday. Wiggins is currently serving in his third term in the state senate.

“Going to D.C. is about standing up and fighting for our values,” Wiggins said. “And I’ve been in the trenches, I’ve done that.”

He says he’s accomplished several things at the state level, including prioritizing education for young children.

“One of the things I’m most proud about is the implementation of the Early Learning Collaborative Act...,” Wiggins said. “When we started in 2013, Mississippi had no early education program... Drafted the legislation, we implemented it... we made it a success and now we’re rated top five nationally in early education.”

Wiggins is seeking to replace incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo.

He says one of his top goals should he be elected is getting Mississippi recognition on a national level. He also says some things are out of control in our nation’s capital, and wants to address those alleged problems.

“Number two certainly is to stop the Biden overreach that is going on with executive orders...,” Wiggins said. “...and also, the fiscal insanity that is D.C. is just beyond me... And, you know, we have to balance the budget. You have to live within your means.”

Wiggins is the sixth Republican to announce candidacy. He joins Mike Ezell, Carl Boyanton, Clay Wagner, Louis Charles Hook and Raymond Brooks. Democratic candidate David Seller and Libertarian Alden Johnson are also vying for the seat.

The primary election will be held in June of 2022. The general election will follow in November of next year.

