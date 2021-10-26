Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,652...
MSDH: Mississippi COVID-19 deaths top 10,000

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana
Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting...
JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo