New roundabout construction set to begin on Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is set to start a new project that will improve traffic conditions at a troublesome intersection.

On Wednesday, construction will begin on a new roundabout at the intersection of 2nd Avenue, Green Street and Adeline Street. This includes five streets converging into the same area, which is often the cause of traffic congestion and accidents.

City officials hope the new project will help fix the problem.

“When designed well, roundabouts work to alleviate both congestion and traffic accidents,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Designed with enough room in mind to move the traffic through the area safely and smartly, we believe this is the solution that will aid in better traffic flow and a better navigable experience for both residents and visitors.”

The project will include the roundabout construction, new asphalt, green space, sidewalks, stamped crosswalks and improved road lighting.

“We know that navigating the roundabout will be very new to some and take education through signage and consistent communication at several levels to be a successful project for Downtown Hattiesburg, and we are committed to doing those things,” said Barker. “All road projects provide for some level of inconvenience and/or disturbance in travel patterns. We ask for patience as we work through this project to take navigating the entrance to Downtown Hattiesburg to the next level.”

Officials believe that most of the project will be completed without road closures, except toward the end of the project.

The project will take approximately seven months. Completion is set for May 2022.

This project was first presented in 2017 and has been through multiple designs and grant application phases. The final bid was won by Warren Paving.

It will cost around $1.8 million in total and it will be paid for through the 2018 TAP grant and city general fund dollars.

