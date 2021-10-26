MSDH: 1,670 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Tuesday that 1,670 new coronavirus cases had been reported as of Monday, Oct. 25.

Around 33 new deaths were also reported Tuesday with eight deaths reported between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25. Another 25 deaths were reported between Aug. 25 and Oct. 20 from death certificate reports.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 503,322 and 10,057, respectively.

There were around 169 news cases and three deaths reported in the Pine Belt. One death was reported in Forrest County and two deaths were reported in Lamar County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, about 56,301 COVID-19 cases and 1,029 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,298 cases, 94 deaths

Forrest: 13,506 cases, 253 deaths

Jasper: 3,365 cases, 65 deaths

Jones: 13,894 cases, 243 deaths

Lamar: 10,531 cases, 138 deaths

Marion: 4,236 cases, 108 deaths

Perry: 2,064 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,407 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH reported 486,126 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,963,217 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,368,029 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

