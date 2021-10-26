More than 700 Pine Belt students affected by P-EBT card mix-up

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 700 students in the Pine Belt were affected by the recent Pandemic-EBT card deactivation mix-up.

According to a news release, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Mississippi Department of Education were notified Monday that more than 14,000 P-EBT cards were deactivated.

This was caused by an error made by the contracted card vendors with cards for children with an apostrophe in their first or last name.

According to data provided by Mark Jones, the chief communications officer for MDHS, around 778 deactivated cards were reported in nine schools in the Pine Belt area.

The following list shows the number of cases for each school district.

Cases Districts 78 Columbia School District 13 Forrest County Agricultural High School 53 Forrest County Training Site 132 Hattiesburg School District 150 Jones County School District 140 Lamar County School District 52 Laurel School District 1 Petal School District 159 Wayne County School District

Parents with affected children should expect to receive a new P-EBT card with their remaining unspent benefits in the mail within 7 to 10 days. There is no need to call the P-EBT Call Center.

