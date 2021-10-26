Win Stuff
More than 700 Pine Belt students affected by P-EBT card mix-up

Around 778 deactivated cards were reported in nine schools in the Pine Belt area.
Around 778 deactivated cards were reported in nine schools in the Pine Belt area.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 700 students in the Pine Belt were affected by the recent Pandemic-EBT card deactivation mix-up.

According to a news release, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and the Mississippi Department of Education were notified Monday that more than 14,000 P-EBT cards were deactivated.

This was caused by an error made by the contracted card vendors with cards for children with an apostrophe in their first or last name.

According to data provided by Mark Jones, the chief communications officer for MDHS, around 778 deactivated cards were reported in nine schools in the Pine Belt area.

The following list shows the number of cases for each school district.

CasesDistricts
78Columbia School District
13Forrest County Agricultural High School
53Forrest County Training Site
132Hattiesburg School District
150Jones County School District
140Lamar County School District
52Laurel School District
1Petal School District
159Wayne County School District

Parents with affected children should expect to receive a new P-EBT card with their remaining unspent benefits in the mail within 7 to 10 days. There is no need to call the P-EBT Call Center.

