MDHS: 14,000 P-EBT cards deactivated in error

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - If you have a P-EBT card that is not working, it may have been deactivated in error.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services and Mississippi Department of Education were notified Tuesday morning that more than 14,000 P-EBT cards were deactivated on Monday by the processing partner who operates the cards.

The error was made for children who have an apostrophe in their first or last name.

Parents of affected children do not need to call the P-EBT call center. A new P-EBT card has already been issued for each of the children affected.

Parents should expect to receive a new P-EBT card with their remaining unspent benefits in the mail within 7-10 days. The new P-EBT card will be mailed to the same address as the original 2021 P-EBT card.

“We apologize for this error made by our contractual vendor. Children will not lose any benefits because of this error,” stated a release from MDHS.

For other issues related to P-EBT cards or for questions about the program’s eligibility, visit the Frequently Asked Questions section of the MDHS website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.