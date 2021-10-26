JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyquell Gavin was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Laurel Police Department officers on a pursuit around the county in a Nissan Altima.

The car chase began and ended on University Avenue after a lengthy pursuit.

JCSD said Gavin was found in possession of a firearm and was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Deputies used a taser on Gavin during the arrest, according to JCSD.

JCSD also said multiple rounds of ammunition along with extra loaded ammunition magazines were found in the car the suspect was driving.

Officials are investigating reports of gunfire in separate locations around the county Monday night. It is unknown if these incidents are related to the driver.

Gavin was booked at the Jones County Detention Center. His bond has not yet been set.

