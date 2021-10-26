Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD arrests Laurel man after high-speed pursuit through Jones Co.

Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting...
Tyquell Gavin, 24, of Laurel, was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.(Hawaii News Now)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyquell Gavin was charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Laurel Police Department officers on a pursuit around the county in a Nissan Altima.

The car chase began and ended on University Avenue after a lengthy pursuit.

JCSD said Gavin was found in possession of a firearm and was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Deputies used a taser on Gavin during the arrest, according to JCSD.

JCSD also said multiple rounds of ammunition along with extra loaded ammunition magazines were found in the car the suspect was driving.

Officials are investigating reports of gunfire in separate locations around the county Monday night. It is unknown if these incidents are related to the driver.

Gavin was booked at the Jones County Detention Center. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Alert Day 102521
First Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday
On Saturday, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of...
HPD looking for info on Saturday night shooter
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 501,652...
MSDH: Mississippi COVID-19 deaths top 10,000

Latest News

Officials believe that most of the project will be completed without road closures, except...
New roundabout construction set to begin on Wednesday
More than 14,000 Mississippi P-EBT cards were deactivated Monday by the processing partner who...
MDHS: 14,000 P-EBT cards deactivated in error
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
Hattiesburg police responding to shooting at Plantation Place Apartments on Tuesday morning.
1 hurt in Hattiesburg apartment shooting; HPD investigating